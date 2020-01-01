Dortmund teenager Reyna makes history with three-assist display against Freiburg

The teenager made a big impression on Saturday's Bundesliga match as he helped his side snap a two-match losing streak

Giovanni Reyna has become the first American to record three assists in a match in the top five European leagues in 12 years.

The 17-year-old turned in a dominant display against on Saturday as got back to winning ways with a 4-0 victory at Signal Iduna Park.

Reyna was at the heart of his side's performance, grabbing assists on Dortmund's first three goals — two of which were scored by Erling Haaland.

Haaland got on the end of a through ball from Reyna in the 31st minute to open the scoring, before the teenager provided an assist for Emre Can off a corner kick just after half-time.

With 66 minutes on the clock, Haaland grabbed his second of the game after another incisive through ball from Reyna.

Reyna was taken off to a standing ovation with 10 minutes to play, before Felix Passlack rounded off the scoring for Dortmund with a goal in stoppage time.

With his virtuoso display on Saturday, Reyna became the first American to record three assists in a match in a top-five European league since Steve Cherundolo did so for in March 2008.

3 - Giovanni Reyna is the first American to record 3 assists in a match in the top 5 European leagues since Steve Cherundolo for Hannover in March 2008. Magic. pic.twitter.com/KOknWaEOlx — OptaJack⚽️ (@OptaJack) October 3, 2020

Reyna was instrumental in helping Dortmund snap an early-season losing streak, with Lucien Favre's side having lost 2-0 to last weekend before falling 3-2 to in the German Super Cup on Wednesday.

Dortmund had to deal without Jadon Sancho and Roman Burki against Bayern, with both players sidelined due to a respiratory infection. Neither player was able to recover in time for Saturday's match, with sporting director Michael Zorc addressing their statuses before the game.

"It did not work out for today, both are not ready to play," Zorc told Sky in Germany.

Zorc also spoke out about Sancho's transfer status, as the international has been linked with a move to for several months.

"We had clear agreements with him that he could make a transfer under certain circumstances, up to a certain point in time. And then the door closed," Zorc said.

Dortmund will return to action on October 17 after the international break with a match against .