Dortmund director Zorc disagrees with Raiola over Haaland transfer comments

Borussia Dortmund’s sporting director Michael Zorc disagrees with Mino Raiola about the future of Erling Haaland.

Agent Raiola has been talking up Haaland this week, calling him “one of the future stars of the next decade” and saying there are only 10 clubs in the world who could afford to sign him.

Zorc is aware Haaland won’t be at Dortmund forever – but he thinks Raiola was being optimistic with his assertion.

Zorc told reporters: "It is clear that Erling Haaland can't and won't pick just any club after his time at Dortmund.

"I can't even pick out 10 possible clubs. So, there is no dissent. It was a normal statement he [Raiola] has to give from time to time.

"We are happy to have Erling here with us and that he has scored in the last games and proven his value for us. I can only say that we will continue to plan with him and I don't think he is uncomfortable here in Dortmund."

Haaland is a Dortmund player for now, but it remains to be seen whether he will remain for another season under incoming manager Marco Rose.

Reports in Germany suggest Dortmund are more open to allowing Jadon Sancho to leave than Haaland, but a huge offer could test their resolve.

Manchester City, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester United are among the top clubs to have been linked.

The Spanish giants’ financial issues have been well publicised, however, with clubs around the world having to tighten their belts due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

For now, it seems as though the race for Haaland’s signature is a transfer saga that will run right through the summer – and possibly beyond.

