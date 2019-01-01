Dorine Chuigoue, Barbara Banda combine to lift Logrono off relegation zone
Dorine Chuigoue and Barbara Banda were the stars of the show as EDF Logrono secured a 2-0 victory over Espanyol to climb out of the relegation zone.
In the 80th minute, Banda doubled the hosts' lead to guarantee Hector Blanco's ladies their first league win in 2019.
Min 94 Final del partido entre @EdfFemenino y @espanyolfemeni victoria importantisima @LigaIberdrola #EDFEspanyol pic.twitter.com/WYIAJjYbTH— EDFFemenino (@EdfFemenino) February 3, 2019
Chuigoue's goal was the Equatorial Guinean's second in 13 games, while Banda's effort was her seventh in 10 matches this season.
The victory propelled Logrono, with 16 points, to 14th spot in the 16-team log and they face Tenerife in their next game on Sunday.