Done Deal: Rennes complete the signing of Morocco defender Nayef Aguerd

The 24-year-old has penned a deal that will see him connected with the Red and Blacks until 2024

have announced the arrival of Nayef Aguerd from on a four-year contract.

The Red and Blacks have been looking to strengthen their squad ahead of the 2020-21 season after finishing third during the previous campaign which booked them a spot in the for the first time in their history.

Rennes president Nicolas Holveck had already stated previously the club were interested in signing two centre-backs and a forward and sporting director Florian Maurice was pleased with getting the deal done and dusted.

"We are very satisfied with the signing of Nayef. It is a profile that we identified quite quickly with [head coach] Julien Stephan for this position of left central defender,” Maurice said on the club website.

“It is a great opportunity for us to have this player that we will continue to develop, and which will be operational right away.”

Aguerd himself speaking on the Rennes website admits he was seduced by the progress of the club and can’t wait to have Champions League action under his belt.

"I am very happy to join Stade Rennais FC It is the club I needed to take a step forward,” he said.

“I was able to discuss with Julien Stephan before my arrival, I was seduced through the sports project. I can't wait to meet the group, to be able to train with my teammates and of course to discover the Champions League."

Aguerd began his career in his native country with Moroccan capital outfit FUS Rabat, playing 69 times between 2014 and 2018, finding the back of the net on six occasions. He joined Dijon in the summer of 2018 and made 29 appearances in his two seasons, scoring four goals.

He has earned five caps for the national team and lifted the 2018 on home soil, seeing off 4-0 in the final.