'Does Kroos have kids?' - Aubameyang responds after criticism from Real Madrid star for mask celebration

The Germany international had said he finds pre-planned goal celebrations "very silly", with the Arsenal star less than impressed with the comments

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has responded to Toni Kroos's criticisms about the mask celebrations he's performed in the past, insisting that he will continue to do them as they make children happy.

Speaking on his Einfach mal Luppen podcast, Kroos had said: "I find it (choreographed celebrations) very silly. Even worse is if there are any objects hidden in their socks. Aubameyang once celebrated and took out a mask. That's where it ends with me.

"I don't think that's a good role model, either. What nonsense."

And in response, Aubameyang wrote on social media: "By the way - does this Toni Kroos have kids? Just remember, I did it for my son a few times and I will do it again. I wish you have kids one day and make them happy like this junior school pupil. And don’t forget #maskon #staysafe."

By the way

Does this @ToniKroos have Kids?

Just to remember i did it for my son few Times and i will do it again

I wish you have Kids one day and make them happy like this Junior School pupils Talk 🙏🏽👊🏽 and don’t Forget #maskon #staysafe 🤡bis https://t.co/J4ZF1XGlsU — Aubameyang P-E (@Aubameyang7) November 12, 2020

