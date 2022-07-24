‘Disrespectful!’ - Bayern Munich’s Kane comments annoy Conte as Spurs boss reacts to transfer talk

Tottenham have no intention of parting with their superstar striker and are disappointed to see European rivals openly discussing speculation

Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte has hit back at Bayern Munich over their “disrespectful” comments regarding Harry Kane, with the German giants considered to have acted out of line when speculating on potential interest in the England captain. Spurs have no intention of parting with their talismanic striker and have grown accustomed to fending off any admiring glances shot in his direction.

They are, however, disappointed that the reigning Bundesliga champions have been openly discussing a prolific 28-year-old frontman as they look to line up potential replacements for Robert Lewandowski at the Allianz Arena.

What did Spurs make of Bayern’s comments on Harry Kane?

Bayern manager Julian Nagelsmann and club CEO Oliver Kahn have both admitted that Kane would hold obvious appeal in the transfer market, leading Conte to get a little agitated.

He has said when biting back at European rivals: “Honestly I didn't hear this. For sure I'm a coach who doesn't talk about players from other teams.

“I don't know why [this happened]. The situation at Tottenham is very clear. The plan is very clear with the club. Harry is a part of the project. He is a very important part of the project and yeah only rumours.

“At the same time, I don't like to speak about players from another club. If I want to do something I go to speak to the club, not through the media.

“I think maybe it's a bit disrespectful for the other club. This is my way. This is my way to face the situation with other players.”

Tottenham defender Eric Dier has added to Sky Sports on the renewed speculation surrounding Kane: “That's normal. Every world-class player is always going to be spoken about a lot. I don't really care.

“In football you don't know what's going to happen tomorrow let alone next week so it's not something I'm bothered about, it's normal that world-class players are spoken about.”

What did Bayern Munich say about Harry Kane?

It is no secret that Bayern lack a proven No.9 after selling Lewandowski to Barcelona, and that has led Nagelsmann to say of Kane: “He's very expensive that's the problem - but a brilliant player.

“[He's] one of the best forwards. [He's] perhaps one of two or three who can play as a centre forward [as well as a] No.10, but he's very strong, brilliant with [his] head and both feet.

“He could score a lot in the Bundesliga, I don't know the price, but it's really tough for Bayern Munich. We'll see what happens in the future.”

Kahn added: “He [Kane] is under contract with Tottenham.

“Sure, an absolute top striker, but that's all a dream of the future.

“Now we have to look at getting the squad together for the current season. So let's see what else happens.”