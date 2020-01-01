'Disgusting!' - Pickford disappointed by blunder against Crystal Palace

The Toffees sho-stopper was caught out in the second-half against Crystal Palace but he was happy with his response

goalkeeper Jordan Pickford admitted he made a "disgusting" error during his side's 3-1 win over in the Premier League on Saturday.

The international was left embarrassed early in the second-half of the clash at Goodison Park when a tame shot from Christian Benteke managed to get past him.

The goal cancelled out Bernard's early opener for the home side and gave cause for concern, but they were able to restore their lead through Richarlison before Dominic Calvert-Lewin put the game beyond doubt.

Pickford has faced criticism this season for his disappointing performances for the Merseyside outfit and the pressure will only increase in the wake of his latest blunder.

And he was disappointed with the calamity, though he is proud of the way he responded as his side recovered to collect the three points.

"Yeah, disgusting," he said to BT Sport when asked about Benteke's strike.

"It was unfortunate, the first goal. I'm disappointed with myself, I think my studs got caught. I hold my hands up. It shows my character and mentality, I reset, I didn’t let it affect me."

Pickford was not the only one who failed to impress for the hosts. Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti was not happy with his team's display despite the win, which keeps them in contention for a place in Europe next season.

Ancelotti said: "The best thing today is the result as the performance was not good. It was a difficult game with a lot of interruptions, so we were not able to keep the intensity.

"The target since I arrived was to get into Europe - now we have a possibility to think about the ."

Now unbeaten in their last five matches in the English top-flight, Everton are seventh in the table and sit just one point behind , who occupy the final European qualification spot.

After the two-week winter break for Premier League teams, the Toffees will return to action on February 23 when they travel to north London to face before they host the following week.