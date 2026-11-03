Kop idol's Fener fix! Interim boss Kuyt plots shock European ambush on beloved Reds

Fenerbahce interim manager Dirk Kuyt is relishing a special Champions League reunion when his side host his former club Liverpool at Kadikoy. The Dutch icon urged the Turkish giants to channel their passion and fan support to turn their season around.
Kuyt takes interim charge for blockbuster European night
Former Liverpool fan favourite Dirk Kuyt will lead Fenerbahce as interim head coach for Wednesday's UEFA Champions League clash against the Reds at the Chobani Stadium. Kuyt stepped into the lead role following the resignation of Ismail Kartal earlier this week.
The Turkish giants host Andoni Iraola's side seeking to snap a difficult run after back-to-back Super Lig defeats and taking just one point from their opening three European fixtures.
Conversely, Liverpool travel to Istanbul boasting a perfect record of three wins from three in this term's Champions League phase.
Ex-Red relishes special reunion on European stage
Speaking ahead of the emotional encounter, Kuyt acknowledged the unique personal significance of managing against his former club. "Going to the Champions League after 18 years was very important for Fenerbahce. When you reach that level, you know you'll be playing against very impressive teams," Kuyt stated.
"I was very excited after the draw. It was very clear that it would be a very special situation. Tomorrow will be very important for me, but right now the club is what matters."
"Tomorrow is a great opportunity for us to show ourselves. It's also a great opportunity for me, playing against two teams that are very important to me," the Dutchman added.
Kuyt calls for passion and relies on Kadikoy support
Kuyt rejected any suggestion of preferring an away tie, insisting the fiery Kadikoy atmosphere will act as Fenerbahce's primary weapon. "No. I want to see Liverpool in Kadikoy. It's a huge opportunity for Fenerbahce, for the players. We have a very good plan, and we must believe in this plan," Kuyt declared.
"If we can put it into practice with passion and energy... Our fans will be behind us, and that will be our biggest advantage."
"No one who loves Fenerbahce is happy with the current situation, but tomorrow is a huge opportunity. We have players who have won the Champions League and the World Cup," he noted.
Interim boss remains focused solely on pitch success
Addressing his managerial status, Kuyt clarified that his mandate from the board covers immediate fixtures while expressed full trust in the club hierarchy. "The club asked me to be in charge for the Goztepe and Liverpool matches. I hope tomorrow evening will be a successful one," Kuyt explained.
"I have great confidence in our president. Whatever decision he makes, I'm sure it will be a good one. I don't get involved in these kinds of discussions about coaches."
"Right now, I want to focus on tomorrow's match," Kuyt concluded ahead of his European managerial debut.
A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.