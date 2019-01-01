Diego Maradona hospitalised in Buenos Aires

The 58-year-old retuned to his native Argentina for a check-up when doctors discovered the problem

Diego Maradona has been admitted to hospital suffering an internal stomach bleed and will undergo surgery to fix the issue.

Journalist Jorge Rial tweeted earlier that the former World Cup winner had retuned to Buenos Ares for a routine check-up at the Clinica Olivos, when doctors noticed the issue.

It had been reported earlier in the day that Maradon had failed to show up for training with Mexican side Dorados, whom he manages, leading to speculation about his health.

It was initially reported on Argetinian TV that Maradona was suffering from depression following his recent spilt with girlfriend Rocio Oliva.

However it now appears that the Argetin has suffered the intenstinal problem and there is little information currently surround its severity.

🚨MARADONA INTERNADO. Le descubrieron un sangrado estomacal y será sometido a una endoscopia en la clínica Olivos. Se estaba haciendo un chequeo para volver a Mexico. Está con @gianmaradona, @JanitaMaradona y @DiegoMaradonaJr. — JORGE RIAL (@rialjorge) January 4, 2019

This is not the first time Maradona's health has been a cause for concern. Just last summer he was rushed to hospital after Argentina's 2-1 victory against Nigeria in the World Cup.

He has also used a walking stick for most of this season due to arthritis in both knees.

Maradona has in the past suffered from drug and alchohol addictions and in March 2005 underwent gastric bypass surgery to resolve his obesity problem.

The 58-year-old's latest health concern means he will miss Dorados' next match, which takes place tomorrow against Celaya on Sunday.

The news also comes just hours after his agent Matias Morla took to Twitter to confirm that Maradona would be remaining with the Mexican second-tier side next season.

"Diego Maradona has arranged to continue with the Dorados de Sinaloa and will stay as coach of the team for the whole season," Morla wrote on Twitter.

Maradona is still considered one of the greatest players ever, and inspired Argentina to win the 1986 World Cup.

His playing career which lasted nearly 20 years saw him play for sides including Boca Juniors, Barcelona and Napoli.