Didier Drogba consoles retiring Petr Cech after Arsenal’s Europa League loss to Chelsea

Didier Drogba has sent a message of consolation to his former teammate Petr Cech after ’s 4-1 defeat to in the final of the Uefa on Wednesday.

Cech will retire at the end of the season and made his final career appearance in the encounter, where he featured for the duration of the game.

’s Alex Iwobi’s solitary strike for the Gunners was not enough to them claw from behind after Eden Hazard’s brace and strikes from Olivier Giroud and Pedro Rodriguez.

The defeat denied the 37-year-old international a chance to end his career with a trophy.

Cech played for the Stamford Bridge club for 11 years where he won several trophies along with Drogba, including the 2013 diadem, before making the switch to the Emirates in 2015.

The goalkeeper holds the Premier League record for most clean sheets kept in a single season [24] and has kept a record 202 clean sheets in the English top-flight.

Drogba has taken to the social media to applaud the four-time Premier League Golden Glove winner.

“I love you legend Petr Cech,” Drogba posted on Instagram.

“Most successful goalkeeper in the Premier League and pretty sure it will take long, so long before someone else beat his clean sheet record.

“It breaks my heart to see you in tears, I know how much you wanted to win this one to finish your career on a high. Merci my hero.”

In total, Cech won Four Premier League titles, five FA Cups, three League Cups, four Community Shield trophies, a Champions League and a Europa League title.

On the international scene, Drogba will be expected to support Cote d’Ivoire in the 2019 in , which kicks off on June 21.

The Elephants have been drawn in Group D along with , and Namibia.