Diaby rejects possible Newcastle transfer by pledging to stay at Bayern Leverkusen this season

Moussa Diaby has dismissed suggestions he could join Newcastle this summer as he declared his intention to stay at Bayer Leverkusen for the coming season. The 23-year-old winger has been linked with a move to the Premier League following his excellent performances in the Bundesliga last term.

Diaby suggested earlier this year that he was open to leaving amid the reports of interest from other teams, but he now maintains he does not want to leave the German side ahead of the new campaign.

What did Diaby say about his future?

The 23-year-old was asked about his desire to join a team capable of winning the Champions League, but he insists that no move will take place in the current transfer window.

"I've made my decision and will play for Bayer Leverkusen again next season," he told RP Online.

How has Diaby performed at Leverkusen?

Diaby joined Leverkusen from Paris Saint-Germain in 2019 and made 124 appearances in all competitions.

The winger took his game to a new level last season, though, scoring a personal best 13 goals and registering 12 assists in the Bundesliga to help Leverkusen to a third-placed finish.

The France international, whose contract runs until 2025, is proud of the progress he makes and hopes to help his side improve on their fine 2021-22 season by continuing to score goals.

"It's true that I've made a lot of progress in this area. My goals haven't changed for the coming season," he said.

"With Bayer we want to have a top team again and I want to help the team as much as possible by continuing to score goals, but also by providing assists. The aim is to get as far as possible in all competitions."