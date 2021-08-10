Dessers scores as Genk crash out of Champions League following Shakhtar Donetsk loss

The Nigerian put up an impressive showing against the Miners, nonetheless, the Belgian First Division A side got sent packing from the competition

Super-sub Cyriel Dessers scored Genk’s only goal as they lost 2-1 to Shakhtar Donetsk in Tuesday’s Champions League fixture.

The Belgians went into the second leg of the third qualifying round needing a comprehensive win to fancy their chances of reaching the play-off round.

The Smurfs had bowed 2-1 at the Luminus Arena despite taking the lead through their prolific striker Paul Onuachu.

However, they were unable to turn the table around as the Ukrainian Premier League side completed a double.

Despite needing at least, a draw to progress, Roberto De Zerbi’s men took the lead in the 27th minute through Lassina Traore.

Brazilian defender Dodo played the ball from the centre line to the opponent's penalty area and his compatriot Tete controlled, then teed up the Burkina Faso international who fired past goalkeeper Maarten Vandevoordt.

Although the visitors came back stronger, yet, they were unable to level matters as the first half ended 1-0.

Realising that their ambition of progressing to the next round was fading into thin air, John van den Brom’s team played with calm.

They went close to scoring in the 49th minute but Theo Bongonda’s effort from seven meters was stopped by Anatolii Trubin.

Onuachu and Junya Ito had few chances but they were disturbed by the backline anchored by Dodo, Marlon and Vitao.

In the 76th minute, Marcos Antonio doubled Shakhtar’s advantage after slotting home as Traore’s shot was deflected towards his path.

Mike Tresor assisted Dessers with the visitors’ only goal in the 90th minute. Even at that, they crashed out of the competition on a 4-2 aggregate.

Onuachu was named in the starting XI but he was replaced by Ghana’s John Paintsil in the 82nd minute. Bongonda played from start to finish whereas Cote d'Ivoire's Eboue Kouassi, Tanzania's Kelvin John and Nigeria’s Stephen Odey were not listed for action.

On the other hand, Traore was substituted for Danylo Sikan with five minutes left on the clock.

To reach the group stage, Shakhtar Donetsk must negotiate their way past Ligue 1 side AS Monaco, while Genk have now been transferred to the Europa League group stage.