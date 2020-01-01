Dessers: Nigerian forward joins Genk from Heracles Almelo

Having spent just one season with the Heraclieden, the 25-year-old striker has teamed up with the Luminus Arena giants

Belgian First Division A giants have completed the signing of Cyriel Dessers from Eredivisie side Heracles Almelo.

The 25-year-old senior national team invitee penned a four year deal with the Smurfs which will see him stay at the club until 2024.

Dessers joined the Heraclieden last summer from Utrecht on a three-year deal and enjoyed great success in his debut campaign with the side.

In 29 appearances across all competitions, he scored 18 goals and provided six assists which saw him emerge as joint-topscorer in the Dutch elite division, which was cancelled owing to the coronavirus outbreak.

His eye-catching performances generated a number of interests, however, Genk beat several European clubs to secure his signature in the summer.

Reacting to the move, Genk’s sporting director Dimitri de Conde said it will enable the player to take his career to the next level.

“Cyriel has developed excellently in the as a footballer and as a real goalscorer,” he told the club website.

“He is Belgian, still young and ready to take the next step in his career. The fact that he was a supporter of our club as a child only makes it even better.”

For the Belgian-Nigerian, who had spells at OH Leuven, Lokeren, NAC Breda and FC Utrecht, joining the Smurfs is a dream come true.

“As a little boy you dream of great things. I dreamed of KRC Genk,” he tweeted.

2002 ➡️ 2020



Als kleine jongen droom je van grootste dingen. Ik droomde van KRC Genk.



As a little boy you dream of great things. I dreamed of KRC Genk.



💙 @KRCGenkofficial pic.twitter.com/q2kp6uFrmo — Cyriel Dessers (@CyrielDessers) July 1, 2020

He has been handed the no. 9 jersey and becomes the fifth African in Hannes Wolf’s squad after compatriots Paul Onuachu, Stephen Odey, Cote d’Ivoire’s Eboue Kouassi and ’s Joseph Paintsil.

All eyes will be on him to help the Belgians qualify for Europe next term after finishing seventh in the First Division A after accruing 44 points in 29 outings.

Born in to a Belgian father and Nigerian mother, he pledged his international allegiance to the Super Eagles in December 2019.

He was called up by coach Gernot Rohr for the qualifier against Sierra Leone which could not be held due to the pandemic which placed football-related activities on hold for months.