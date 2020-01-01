Dessers and Onuachu score to help Genk open season with victory over Zulte Waregem

The Nigerian forwards played significant roles as the Luminus Arena outfit began their campaign with a win at Regenboogstadion

Cyriel Dessers and Paul Onuachu inspired to a 2-1 comeback victory against Zulte Waregem in their opening game of the 2020-21 Belgian First Division A season on Sunday.

Dessers joined the Blue-White in June following his eye-catching performances during his one-year stay with Dutch side Heracles Almelo.

The forward bagged 18 goals across all competitions and his 15 strikes in the Eredivisie earned him the league’s top scorer award along with Steven Berghuis.

The 25-year-old was handed a starting role in his debut game in the division after impressing during their pre-season matches, where he scored a number of goals.

Dessers spearheaded Genk’s attack and marked his competitive debut with a goal while his compatriot Onuachu came off the bench to make a key impact.

After a cagey opening 40 minutes, Olivier Deschacht broke the deadlock to give Zulte Waregem the lead after benefitting from Bassem Srarfi’s assist.

Onuachu was then introduced for Mats Moeller Daehli moments before the hour mark and ignited his side’s comeback with a well-taken effort in the 73rd minute.

Dessers then scored the match-winning goal with 10 minutes left to play, converting from the penalty spot.

The Belgian-born Nigerian striker featured for the duration of the game along with Senegalese midfielder Ibrahima Seck and Burundi international Saido Berahino, who ended on the losing side.

Dessers was handed his first call-up against Sierra Leone in an qualifying game which was scheduled for March 2020 but the outbreak of coronavirus forced the postponement of the game.

Onuachu, meanwhile, has six caps for the Super Eagles and was part of Gernot Rohr’s side that finished third at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in .

The Nigerian strikers will hope to help Genk continue in the winning ways when they take on OH Leuven in their next league game on August 15.