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Magdy Obaid

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Despite the 5-0 defeat, Al-Najma’s manager: Scoring two goals against Al-Nasr is a positive result

Al Nassr FC
Al Nassr FC vs Al Najma
Al Najma
Saudi Pro League
N. El Maestro
Saudi Arabia
England

How has he dealt with injuries and setbacks in recent matches?

Nestor El Maestro, the manager of Saudi side Al-Najma, highlighted the positives in his players’ performance during their match against Al-Nassr, despite a 5-2 defeat on Friday evening in the 27th round of the Saudi Roshen League.

El Maestro expressed his satisfaction with the overall standard and the motivation shown by his team against one of the league’s strongest sides, noting that the team had a good game plan for much of the match. 

El Maestro said during the post-match press conference: “I think we had a good plan, and the standard was good, but it was difficult for us to adapt after Nabil Dunga’s injury and his departure during the first half.”

The manager acknowledged that his players’ fitness prevented them from maintaining the same level of performance throughout the 90 minutes, adding: “We concede most of our goals in the final minutes due to a loss of concentration; we always talk about this, but it is by no means a positive thing.” 

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Saudi Pro League
Al Najma crest
Al Najma
ANA
Neom SC crest
Neom SC
NEO
Saudi Pro League
Al Akhdoud crest
Al Akhdoud
ALA
Al Nassr FC crest
Al Nassr FC
ALN

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On the other hand, he highlighted the positives of scoring two goals from open play and organised attacks away from home, describing Al-Nassr’s defensive resilience as “extremely difficult”.

The Englishman emphasised his great admiration for the standard of the local players in the squad, considering it a significant personal motivator.

Al-Najma sit 18th (second from bottom) in the Roshen League table with just 8 points, with seven matches remaining until the end of the season, as they face a tough battle to avoid relegation.

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