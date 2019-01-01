Departing Bakary Sako sends emotional message to Crystal Palace

The Mali international will leave Selhurst Park this month after reaching the end of his contract

Bakary Sako has sent a message of appreciation to Premier League side .

The 31-year-old will depart Selhurst Park when his contract comes to an end this month, having not been given a new deal.

The forward made 54 appearances, scoring eight goals across all competitions, for Palace in two spells. He endured mixed feelings during his time with the Eagles as he struggled with injuries, which limited his playing time.

With his departure imminent, Sako has taken to social media to thank Palace for their support during his time at the club.

“All good things come to an end, after four seasons at Crystal Palace, the time has come for me to look for a new challenge in my life," Sako tweeted.

“I want to thank again, publicly, the club and the people there for all what they did for me during this incredible journey. My teammates, my coaches, the staff, I hope that I've been as good with them that they have been with me.

“Our history hasn't been easy as I've unfortunately suffered many setbacks, but for each and every time I've worn our blue and red jersey I did it with pride, and happiness. I want to deeply thank you all guys, at the stadium, in the City or all over the world for supporting me and sending me always Strength & Love. I will always keep you close to my heart.

Article continues below

“I also want to thank West Bromwich Albion for the chance they gave me at a difficult stage of my career. I will remember.

Sako has not been selected in Mali’s provisional squad for the 2019 in .

The Eagles will hope to manoeuvre their way past Group E rivals Angola, and Mauritania.