Del Piero picks out where Dybala should play as Argentine battles Ronaldo & Higuain for minutes

The Juventus legend feels the Argentine forward should be used by Maurizio Sarri as a deep-lying attacker, rather than as a central striker

Alessandro Del Piero feels should be using Paulo Dybala in a similar role to Cristiano Ronaldo, with both men at their best when operating off a central striker.

Two superstar performers in Turin have been asked to lead the line at times.

They are more than capable of doing so, with the considerable goal threat they pose without question.

Dybala and Ronaldo can, however, be at their most destructive when given licence to roam.

Del Piero considers that to be the case, with the Bianconeri legend preferring to see an Argentina international used alongside a more natural No.9 – such as fellow countryman Gonzalo Higuain.

“I think playing just off the centre-forward is the best position for Dybala, because he can assist, dribble and score goals,” Del Piero, a man who once donned the famous No.10 jersey at Juve, told Sky Sport Italia.

“He has to be near to the goal, but I don’t quite see him as a centre-forward, even if he can open up spaces for team-mates. I believe he’s perfect uniting the midfield with the attack.”

Maurizio Sarri has spent much of the 2019-20 campaign trying to piece together an attacking unit which brings the most out of those at his disposal.

He has been reluctant to use Ronaldo, Higuain and Dybala as a trident, with the likes of Douglas Costa and Federico Bernardeschi also coming into the mix.

Del Piero admits that Sarri, who was lured back to from a one-season stint at , has struggled to replicate the success of his past when filling the most high-profile post in .

The World Cup winner added: “Sarri created such beautiful ideas of football at and , but those took time to achieve, with daily training sessions and constant communication.

“Juve don’t have that kind of time, because they play so many games, therefore a coach can require over a year to get his ideas drilled into the team.

“We haven’t seen much beautiful football in Sarri’s Juve, but there was a bit, so I think they are on the right track. After all, they are still top of Serie A and in with a chance of qualifying for the quarter-finals.”

Juventus sit one point clear at the top of the table with football in Italy having shut down amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

It remains to be seen when they will get the chance to return to action, and whether or not a European encounter with that they currently trail 1-0 on aggregate will be completed.