Declan Rice to Bayern Munich is off! Bundesliga champions pull out of race due to elevated transfer fee - paving the way for Arsenal to land West Ham midfielder

Bayern Munich have pulled out of the race to sign Declan Rice, leaving Arsenal as the favourites to sign the West Ham midfielder.

Bayern decide not to bid for Rice

Arsenal in pole position for signature

£90m move rumoured

WHAT HAPPENED? Bayern have decided not to submit a bid for West Ham captain Rice, according to reports from Sky Sports Germany. The news from journalist Florian Plettenberg read: "Bayern has decided today not to submit an offer after all - confirmed." He continued that the primary reason was that "Rice became more and more expensive." With the German giants out of the race for West Ham's star man, Mikel Arteta's Arsenal look even firmer favourites to land the 24-year-old's signature.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Last week, it was reported that Arsenal want to swiftly conclude a £90 million ($114m) move for the Hammers captain. The latest news from Germany makes this deal all the more likely to get over the line. They've had to compete with Manchester United for the England international, but if anyone's in pole position in the race for Rice, it now seems to be the Gunners.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Rice has been said to favour a transfer that allows him to stay in England, meaning Bayern may not have been able to attract their midfield target either way, given Arsenal and United's interest. The fact that Arteta's side would give the Europa Conference League champion the opportunity to stay in London — where he's lived his whole life — could have a major influence on his final decision. The uncertainty from United's ongoing takeover saga will not help their cause, either.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR BAYERN? Rice's price tag may have been a little steep for Bayern, but the German giants are still reportedly ready to spend big this summer. Big name strikers such as Harry Kane, Victor Osimhen and Randal Kolo Muani are amongst the players linked with the Bundesliga champions, who all have transfer values of €100m or higher.