De Rossi dons makeup, wig and glasses to watch Rome derby without being recognised

The 36-year-old, who played more than 600 times for Roma watched from the stands undisturbed as his old club faced Lazio

and legend Daniele De Rossi spent hours in a makeup chair being put in a disguise so he could attend the Rome derby without being recognised – and it worked!

De Rossi’s wife, Italian actress and model Sarah Felberbaum, posted a time-lapse video on Instagram showing the lengthy progress of turning the World Cup-winning midfielder into just another member of the Stadio Olimpico crowd.

With layers of makeup, a long blonde wig, beard dye, hat and obligatory Clark Kent glasses, the 36-year-old apparently got through Sunday’s Derby della Capitale without being recognised by a single fan.

Felberbaum wrote: “Here's what happens when your husband decides to infiltrate the Curva Sud to fulfil his dream and watch the derby!

“We lost an entire afternoon, spent hours on makeup and traumatised the children, but he was as happy as a child. I love you.”

De Rossi watched on as Roma and played out a 1-1 draw in .

Edin Dzeko put Roma ahead in the first half, but Francesco Acerbi levelled the scores within 10 minutes.

The result meant Lazio stayed third and Roma fourth. Roma are seven points behind their city rivals, who have a game in hand and are putting pressure on and at the top of the table.

Rome-born De Rossi is one of Italian football’s all-time legends, having played more than 600 times for his hometown club between 2001 and 2019. He also played 117 times for his country.

In 2019, he departed to an emotional farewell and spent a brief period with Argentine giants Boca Juniors.

However, his time at Boca lasted barely six months as he announced his retirement at the beginning of 2020.

“I don’t have any health-related issues, I have the need to be with my daughter. They miss me, and I miss them," De Rossi said at a news conference.

"The board offered me their help. But I don’t need help. I need to go back home. I’m not only saying goodbye to a club that’s in my heart, I’m saying goodbye to football, it’s my world.

“I don't want to get into details. I’ve already explained it well. My oldest daughter was the only one to stay in Italy. She’s living well, she’s not in danger, she just needs her father.”