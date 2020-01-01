De Gea fires back at critics: I'm Man Utd's No.1 & I've been at a very good level for a long time

There have been calls for the Red Devils to go with Dean Henderson as their first choice although the Spaniard is adamant he's still the main man

David de Gea has no concerns about losing his place as 's first-choice goalkeeper to Dean Henderson, insisting that he has been at a "very good level" for a number of years.

The Spaniard has been No.1 at Old Trafford for nine years and while he has enjoyed many successful seasons, he has been prone to mistakes for the last couple of years.

Indeed, there have been calls for him to be replaced by Henderson, who impressed on loan at last season, and now the keeper is back at United to challenge for his place.

More teams

Solskjaer said ahead of the start of the new campaign the pair are pushing each other in training and both would be given a chance.

De Gea started the first two league games of the season, while Henderson produced a top late save in the win over Luton Town to prove his credentials.

But the former goalkeeper has no concerns at all over his standing in the team, telling BT Sport when asked if he remains Solskjaer’s first choice: "Me? Yes.

"I have been here many years now. I have a lot of experience and I think I have been at a very good level for a long time now.

"I have the confidence of the gaffer, the club and my team-mates. I am happy to be here and I am looking forward to more years here. Hopefully good things will happen to this club - like trophies - and I hope I can remain the number one here for a long time."

With confidence in his position, De Gea has no issue with Henderson returning to the club to provide a challenge, adding: "A huge club like Manchester United requires competition in all positions.

"That’s what the club wants, to have various options in each position in order to have a better team and a more competitive club. I have always had very good competition with very good goalkeepers of the highest level. Ultimately we are always looking to help each other out."

Article continues below

The 29-year-old has come in for a lot of criticism in the last year with many claiming he is no longer world class and past his best. However, he defended himself and insists he has to accept he will make mistakes.

"Only those playing in this position know how hard it is and how hard it is to be at your best year after year in a big team," he said. "A huge part of it is your mindset. You need to have a strong mentality. You need to accept you are human and that you will make mistakes

"Any player can make mistakes. Some players miss an open goal - that’s football. You can be playing well and still make mistakes. But the important thing is to learn from those mistakes and to get stronger thanks to those mistakes."