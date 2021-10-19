Davies injury update delivered after Bayern Munich full-back suffers hamstring problem

Bayern Munich are relieved to discover that the latest injury picked up by Alphonso Davies is nothing too serious, but the Canada international is to be given a much-needed rest.

The highly-rated 20-year-old lasted just 40 minutes of a thumping 5-1 Bundesliga win over Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday.

He was replaced after complaining of pain in his hamstring, with Bayern immediately fearing the worst.

What has been said?

Julian Nagelsmann has now delivered a fitness update on his squad, with it confirmed that Davies will play no part in a Champions League clash with Benfica on Wednesday.

The Bayern boss has said: “Leon Goretzka is out with a cold.

“Alphonso Davies did not suffer any structural damage in Leverkusen, but we are going to give him a two or three-day break because we have a tight schedule.”

Who will cover for Davies?

The Canadian youngster has enjoyed a timely return to top form this season , with 11 appearances taken in across all competitions.

He has also figured in five World Cup qualifiers for his country, with it inevitable that strain will show at times.

Article continues below

With no risks being taken on the hamstring problem he picked up over the weekend, Nagelsmann is going to require cover at left-back against Benfica.

That choice would appear to be between Lucas Hernandez and Omar Richards, with the former being summoned by a Spanish court last week for breaking a restraining order in 2017 .

Further reading