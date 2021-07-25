Davido joins Kanye West in MLS match and hammers Atlanta United’s Golden Spike

The Afrobeats music star was a guest at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium as Rob Valentino's side extended their winless league run to 10 matches

African music star Davido joined American rapper Kanye West for the Major League Soccer match between Atlanta United and Columbus Crew on Saturday night.

It was a homecoming outing for Davido, who was born in Atlanta to Nigerian parents, and he was accorded the special honour of hitting the Golden Spike in a fully-packed Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The hammering of the Golden Spike is a tradition at Atlanta United that is performed by the player voted by fans at the end of every game.

Davido, wearing a customised no. 7 shirt of the club with his name at the back, hit the spike in front of the Supporters Section with the chants of 'A-T-L' from the club faithful.

It is believed that the Golden Spike signifies the berth of a new movement in Atlanta and Saturday’s feat made the 28-year-old Nigerian the first African artiste to hammer the Golden Spike.

Kanye was also in attendance at the game after his 'Donda' album listening event at the stadium. The Grammy Awards winner took to his social media to share clips of himself in the stands with supporters.

Despite the presence of the two music stars, the Five Stripes could not end their winless streak in the MLS as Ghana’s Jonathan Mensah condemned them to a 1-0 loss with his 65th-minute winner.

Atlanta United's last league victory was a 1-0 win over Montreal on May 16 and they are 10th on the Eastern Conference table with 14 points after 15 matches.

Over the years, Davido has not hidden his love for football and he constantly reveals his admiration for Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo in some of his lyrics.

He currently has three studio albums to his record, and the latest one - A Better Time - was released in November 2020.