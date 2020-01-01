Silva hopes to challenge Barcelona and Real Madrid for silverware

After a trophy-laden decade in England, the Spaniard has returned to his home country and is looking to mix it with the big boys

David Silva says his sights are firmly set on winning silverware with following his switch from .

The 34-year-old, who won four Premier League titles, the EFL Cup five times and the twice during his time with City, agreed terms on a two-year deal with the Basque club earlier this month.

Sociedad finished sixth in in the 2019-20 campaign, though they won just two of their 11 fixtures following the restart.

Silva, though, has seen enough to suggest his new side could challenge and for honours in the coming seasons

"I'm really excited to get started here and meet my new team-mates and the club staff," he told a media conference.

"The team is playing some great football and I hope to add to that here and have some great years at the club.

"I have high expectations in terms of the football we'll be playing and I think we can compete for silverware.

"I'll be an important part of the team and in this case, because of my experience, I'll help the younger players as well.

"I've been lucky enough to win a lot of things in my career, I'm very competitive and I'm going to try and do the same here because that's why I've been brought in."

Silva, who has played for , and in his home country, acknowledged Sociedad's place in next season's was a motivating factor in his decision to join the club.

"Of course, after so many years playing in Europe, you want to continue doing that," he explained.

"I also came because I like the style of football the team plays. I also came for the relaxed way of life here which I was already familiar with having lived in the Basque Country years ago."

Silva had previously been linked with a move to , with the news of his signing with Sociedad irking those in charge at Stadio Olimpico.

Club director Igle Tare said in a press release: “I learn about David Silva's transfer to Real Sociedad. I have great respect for the playernot for the man.”