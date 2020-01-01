'I don't give a f*ck about the nation's morale!' - Rose slams Premier League 'Project Restart' plans

The on-loan Newcastle left-back says bringing back football should be far from a priority during a global pandemic

Danny Rose has launched a furious tirade against plans to bring back Premier League football, insisting it should be far from a priority.

The United Kingdom's government confirmed on Monday that professional sport cannot resume until at least June 1, even behind closed doors, as it laid out its "roadmap" to recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Premier League clubs held further talks with league officials on Monday to try to end the deadlock over plans to resume the season, with teams opposed to the idea of staging games at neutral venues.

More teams

Richard Masters, the Premier League's chief executive, said they are "working flat out to create a responsible, safe, and deliverable model to complete the season", with June 12 said to be the prospective date to resume matches.

The government is said to be keen on seeing football return as a means of boosting the morale of the UK, which has been in lockdown since March.

But Rose, who is on loan at Newcastle from , says it would be ludicrous to bring the game back until there has been a significant reduction in Covid-19 cases.

"The government is saying we are bringing football back because it is going to boost the nation's morale," he said in an Instagram live session.

"I don't give a f*ck about the nation's morale. People's lives are at risk. Football shouldn't even be spoken about coming back until the numbers have dropped massively.

"It's b*llocks. We'll see. I'm supposed to be tested on Friday, so we will just have to wait and see.

Article continues below

"I didn't even listen to the announcement [on Sunday] - no football until June 1 or something. I don't even pay attention to any of that. I'm sad people are getting sick and being affected but football should be the last of things that needs to get sorted."

According to The Times , the Premier League will now ask the government to reconsider the directive that matches should be held at neutral venues.

The is the only one of Europe's top-five leagues to be close to a return, with matches due to be held from May 16.