Danilo arrives for Juventus medical as Cancelo closes in on Man City move

The Brazilian full-back will undergo examinations in Turin on Wednesday before his transfer to the Italian champions is finalised

full-back Danilo has arrived in Turin to undergo a medical ahead of his move to .

Danilo will have his medical on Wednesday before he signs a five-year contract with the Italian champions worth €4 million per year.

Juventus full-back Joao Cancelo is set to move the other way in a swap deal, with the Italian champions set to pocket €30 million (£27m/$33m).

Danilo, 28, arrived at City from in 2017 but struggled to hold down a starting role during his two seasons at the Etihad.

The full-back made just 11 Premier League appearances last season, amid competition from the likes of Kyle Walker, Benjamin Mendy and Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Still, the Brazilian was part of a highly successful run with the club, winning two Premier League titles, two Carabao Cups and one .

Cancelo, meanwhile, will join City after spending just one season with Juventus following a €40m (£37m/$44m) switch from last summer.

The 25-year-old made 34 appearances for Juventus in 2018-19, helping the club to its eighth consecutive title.

City are still hopeful they will have Cancelo available when they face West Ham in their Premier League opener on Saturday.

Cancelo will become the fourth summer signing for Pep Guardiola's side, joining Rodri, Angelino and Zack Steffen, who has already moved on loan to .

Meanwhile Danilo joins a Juventus side who have had an extremely busy summer, signing centre-back Matthijs de Ligt from for €75m (£68m/$84m) in addition to adding Adrien Rabiot, Aaron Ramsey and Gianluigi Buffon on free transfers.

Additionally, Juve have added defenders Cristian Romero, Luca Pellegrini, and Merih Demiral.