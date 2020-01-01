Daka: It is my time at RB Salzburg after Haaland's exit

The Zambia international has been banging in the goals for Die Mozartstadter since the departure of their star striker in January

Patson Daka has admitted that he has a responsibility on him at following Erling Haaland's exit.

Haaland left the Austrian giants in January to sign a four-and-a-half-year at .

Prior to his exit, the Norwegian star scored 16 league goals but Daka is now the leading top scorer in Jesse Marsch's team with 23 goals after 25 league appearances.

More teams

The Zambia international disclosed that the presence of his compatriot Enock Mwepu has earned Die Mozartstadter support from the African country.

"It doesn't matter if we're playing against or - everybody's supporting Red Bull because of us," Daka told BBC World Service.

"Right now it's really crazy in Zambia. Most of the time people ask, 'how can we get the jerseys?'

"He [Haaland] made sure he left us in a very good position - so it was now up to us, up to me also, to take the responsibility.

"It has always been there but this time it was kind of different. When you're given this kind of opportunity, you have to utilise it and grab it with both your hands and I felt like this is the time now."

Before Daka, duo Sadio Mane and Naby Keita are some of the established stars that rose through the ranks at Salzburg.

The 21-year-old, who was crowned the 2017 Caf Young Player of Year, was spotted by former Mali and striker Frederic Kanoute during a continental youth tournament, and he said playing for the Austrian club is an opportunity.

"After we went for the under-17 Africa Cup, that's when he saw me and he contacted my club manager," he added.

Article continues below

"I was then with Kafue and we started talking. That's how we finally got to meet and that's how he also gave me the opportunity to come to Europe.

"I think it has been proven. Look at the likes of Sadio Mane, Naby Keita and Minamino - a lot of players that have played here really excelled.

"The club gives opportunities to every person, so I feel for me to be here is a blessing and I also want to utilise this opportunity."