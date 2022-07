The 22-year-old is set to continue his development in England

Crystal Palace have confirmed the transfer of United States men's national team defender Chris Richards from Bayern Munich. He has signed a five-year deal with Eagles.

The 22-year-old has been called a "statement" signing by manager Patrick Vieira as the club attempt to improve upon last season's 12th-place finish in the Premier League.

Richards spent most of his time with Bayern Munich on loan at Hoffenheim, but he did make five Bundesliga appearances with the team.

More to come...