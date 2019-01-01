Crystal Palace ace Kouyate hails 'unbelievable' Schlupp and Jordan Ayew

The Senegal international sings the Ghanaians' praises for their fine performances against Bournemouth

midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate has lauded duo Jeffrey Schlupp and Jordan Ayew for their exploits in Tuesday's Premier League triumph over Bournemouth.

A man down after Mamadou Sakho was sent off in just the 19th minute, and two forced substitutions by the 46th minute due to injuries to Patrick van Aanholt and Andros Townsend, Schlupp - a first-half substitute - netted on 76 minutes to secure a 1-0 victory for the Eagles at Selhurst Park.

Ayew, on the other hand, produced a splendid performance in the day, his efforts earning him the Man of the Match award.

"[Ayew] was unbelievable," Kouyate said, as reported by his club's official website.

"We know Jordan is a good player, he fights for everybody, for every ball. He didn’t score but he had a very, very good game.

"[Schlupp is also] unbelievable, it’s the goal he scores every time in training.

"For me, I’m not surprised for this goal - it’s a very important win and we must enjoy tonight."

Ayew has scored four goals in 14 league appearances so far for Palace this season.

Schlupp's strike on Tuesday has taken his goals tally to two in 13 outings, having earlier netted in Saturday's 2-0 triumph at .

