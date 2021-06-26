Euro 2020 topscorers - Who is leading the race for the Golden Boot?
With five goals in three matches, Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is at the summit of the goalscorers list in the ongoing Euro 2020.
The Juventus talisman also touched Iranian forward Ali Daei's record of 109 international goals with a brace against France in Portugal's final group stage match on June 24.
Other than Ronaldo, players like Romelu Lukaku, Karim Benzema and Robert Lewandowski also feature in this list. Unfortunately, Lewandowski will not get a chance to increase his tally as Poland have been eliminated from the group stage.
Netherlands are the highest scoring team in the Euro so far with eight goals in three matches. They are followed by Italy, Portugal and Belgium who have seven goals each. Germany and Spain have both scored six goals.
Who are the top goalscorers in Euro 2020 so far?
|Position
|Player
|Country
|Goals
|Assists
|Minutes played
|1
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Portugal
|5
|1
|270
|2
|Patrik Schick
|Czech Republic
|3
|0
|236
|3
|Emil Forsberg
|Sweden
|3
|0
|251
|4
|Romelu Lukaku
|Belgium
|3
|0
|264
|5
|Georginio Wijnaldum
|Netherlands
|3
|0
|270
|6
|Robert Lewandowski
|Poland
|3
|0
|270
|7
|Memphis Depay
|Netherlands
|2
|2
|237
|8
|Ciro Immobile
|Italy
|2
|1
|171
|9
|Xherdan Shaqiri
|Switzerland
|2
|1
|217
|10
|Roman Yaremchuk
|Sweden
|2
|1
|250
|11
|Andriy Yarmolenko
|Sweden
|1
|250
|12
|Manuel Locatelli
|Italy
|2
|0
|160
|13
|Yussuf Poulsen
|Denmark
|2
|0
|211
|14
|Kai Havertz
|Germany
|2
|0
|214
|15
|Denzel Dumfries
|Netherlands
|2
|0
|225
|16
|Raheem Sterling
|England
|2
|0
|246
|17
|Kareem Benzema
|France
|2
|0
|255
|18
|Ivan Perisic
|Croatia
|2
|1
|261
How is the list of top goalscorers determined?
The ranking of players who have scored the same number of goals are determined on the basis of:
1) The number of assists provided
2) Fewest minutes played
3) Number of goals scored in the qualification phase.
From Memphis Depay to Ivan Perisic 13 players have scored two goals each but among them, the Dutch forward has two assists to his name so he features in the seventh position.
