Cristiano Ronaldo Jr earns first Portugal Under-17 call-up for upcoming European Championship qualifiers

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Cristiano Ronaldo's eldest son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, has taken another major step in his burgeoning football career after earning his maiden call-up to Portugal's Under-17 national side. The 16-year-old Al-Nassr academy prospect has been included in head coach Filipe Ramos' 23-man group for November's European Championship qualifying matches.

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Teenage forward steps up internationally

Affectionately known as Cristianinho, the teenage forward has been rewarded with a promotion to the Under-17 age group as he continues to follow in his famous father's footsteps. Currently plying his trade inside the youth setup at Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, the youngster will link up with his international team-mates later this month. According to Portuguese outlet Zerozero, he has scored three goals in seven club appearances this season.

Steady progression through youth ranks

Stepping up to Ramos' squad represents the latest milestone in a promising international pathway that began when he made his Portugal Under-15 debut back in May 2025. Since that maiden bow, the teenager has accumulated 13 caps and five goals throughout his country's junior ranks.

In four outings for the Under-15s, the young attacker found the back of the net twice before earning a swift promotion to the next age bracket. He maintained that clinical touch with the Under-16 team, registering three strikes in nine appearances prior to securing this week's call-up to the Under-17 setup.

Family legacy fuels future ambitions

Although constant comparisons with his five-time Ballon d'Or-winning father remain unavoidable whenever he steps onto the pitch, the upcoming qualifiers give the 16-year-old another platform to establish his own reputation in a Portugal shirt. Supporters who have followed the elder Ronaldo throughout his decorated career have closely tracked the teenager's development in Saudi Arabia and at international level.

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As the youngster climbs higher up the ladder, speculation continues over whether the pair could eventually share a pitch in competitive football before his father hangs up his boots. In the meantime, the senior Portugal national team are due to announce their latest squad list next Friday, when it will be confirmed whether the Al-Nassr captain is included.

Qualifying triple-header awaits in Oeiras

Before any long-term dreams can be realised, Cristiano Jr will focus on helping Portugal finish inside the top two of their four-team qualifying group to progress to the next round. All three fixtures will take place at the Portuguese Football Federation's Cidade do Futebol headquarters in Oeiras, starting against Andorra on November 11. Ramos' side then face Bulgaria on November 14 before concluding their mini-tournament against Serbia three days later.