‘Crazy’ €80m fee no burden for Pepe and Arsenal were right call despite surprise of some

The Gunners made the Ivory Coast international their club-record signing over the summer, with a deal done without Champions League football to offer

Nicolas Pepe admits his €80 million (£71m/$87m) price tag is a little “crazy”, but insists it is not a burden and has no regrets at opting to link up with .

The international secured a club-record move to the Gunners over the summer as those at the Emirates Stadium were prepared to spend big after seeing Pepe star in with .

He has come a long way in a short space of time, having been gracing the third tier in at Orleans in 2015-16, but insists he is unfazed by the money and pressure which now surrounds him.

Pepe told Canal Football Club: “It is pleasant and flattering, but it is not me who stumped up that amount.

“It is flattering, but I am not thinking about that at all. I came to Arsenal because I am ambitious, to win titles, that’s why I came.

“Me, personally, I am dealing with it normally, my brother, my friends, they might go ‘It’s €80m’, but for me it was normal.

“For them it is like what the hell, I was at Angers, I played at Orleans and for them to see €80m, it is crazy for them.

“I was also surprised too, because I’ve come some way, so it is a source of pride for me. It is something that I will quickly put to one side and concentrate on football.”

Pepe, after recording 23 goals across all competitions last season, had the pick of Europe’s top clubs in the last transfer window.

Lille expected plenty of interest to be shown, but many were surprised to see such a sought-after talent agree to link up with a club that could not offer football.

Pepe is adamant he made the right call, saying: “He [Lille boss Christophe Galtier] imagined me at Bayern, in terms of what he said, for me it was a decision that might surprise people, because it is not a club that is in the Champions’ League, but it is also a club with a lot of ambition, we are playing the which is still a European competition. We want to win it.

“The coach [Unai Emery] is used to this competition, he has already won it with , last year they were in the final. The aim is to do better and therefore win this competition.”

Pepe has opened his account for Arsenal, but is stuck on just one goal from seven appearances heading into a Premier League meeting with on Monday.