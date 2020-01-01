Courtois: Barcelona shouldn't be made La Liga champions - Real Madrid were better

The Belgian goalkeeper would be disappointed to see the title go to the Camp Nou outfit because he thinks his side are still in the race

Thibaut Courtois says should not be crowned champions should the season be cancelled because proved they are the better team.

Barcelona sit two points ahead of their rivals at the top of the Spanish table after 27 matches, but it is yet to be decided if the remainder of the campaign can be played due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While the leagues in , , and are exploring ways to start playing again, , Netherland and have all decided not to conclude the 2019-20 season because of Covid-19.

Real Madrid goalkeeper Courtois hopes La Liga gets underway again soon, but believes they should refrain from declaring a champion because the title race is too tight.

"Of course I'd love to finish the season. We are two points behind Barcelona, so it's still possible we can be champions. So it's unfortunate if the season is cancelled," the Belgium international said on his YouTube channel.

"For example, in France there were two teams that were relegated, they maybe could have saved themselves, they won't like that. In , no team will be crowned champions, no team is being promoted or relegated. It's unfortunate for guys from the second tier who couldn't go up.

"So if they decide this morning to stop the competition and Barcelona are named champions, I also wouldn't find that completely right. The coach of Barcelona wouldn't find that logical.

"They drew against us once and lost once, so we showed them that we are the better team, but we're still two points behind, so I don't really agree with that.

"In England, I could understand if became champions. I can understand if they made them the champions.

"What do you do with those that are supposed to go up and down? I think the economy, the tv money plays a big role in that. It's difficult."

The Spanish government this week gave permission for clubs to go back to training after players have been tested for the virus. Courtois is not sure when he will be back on the training field, but expects to be called in for testing on Wednesday.

"It looks like we'll be tested on Wednesday - technically it's not confirmed until they officially let me know that I can come," the 27-year-old said.

"So, Wednesday test day to see if we are infected. Then, in theory, next week we can go individually, but that doesn't mean training. That depends on what the club and the government decide. The only sure thing at this point is that we will be tested this week."