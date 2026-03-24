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Costacurta on Milan: "They're a dangerous side – just imagine if their strikers were playing too..."

AC Milan

Sky pundit Alessandro Costacurta analyses Milan’s current form following their convincing 3-2 victory over Torino: “Allegri has been saying one thing since the third matchday: that after 55–60 minutes, Milan are physically superior to their opponents. It’s happened many times, and in this case too, thanks in part to an approach rooted in strategy and tactics, Milan have taken the upper hand. But this isn’t the first time. Probably thanks to the substitutions, thanks to a different approach, but also thanks to this: physically, Milan are strong, and they have three or four strong players. Milan are a dangerous side. Just imagine if the strikers were playing too. If they had strikers, really… Can we say that?”

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