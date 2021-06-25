Cosafa Cup: Mwase names ten new faces in Malawi squad

The Flames will leave for South Africa on Monday, July 5 and will start their campaign against Madagascar on July 7

Malawi coach Meck Mwase has given maiden call-ups to 10 players ahead of next month's 2021 Cosafa Cup tournament in South Africa.

The Flames tactician has named a 39-man provisional squad that will go in camp at the Mpira Village in Blantyre on Monday, June 28 in preparation for the competition.

Mwase has recalled strikers Zicco Mkanda and Muhamad Sulumba, and Mozambique-based midfielder Ndaziona Chatsalira, who last played for the Flames in 2017, 2019, and 2014, respectively.

Apart from Chatsalira, other players who play outside the country and have made the squad include Taonga Chimodzi, Schumacker Kuwali, Khuda Muyaba, and Dennis Chembezi.

Nyasa Big Bullets striker Hassan Kajoke, who was recently dropped on disciplinary grounds, has also found his way back into the squad.

Mwase has also given maiden call-ups to 10 players who are enjoying good form in the local Super League.

They are goalkeepers Christopher Mikuwa of Mighty Tigers and Nyasa Big Bullets’ Richard Chimbamba; Red Lions defender Pilirani Thulu; Midfielders Anthony Mfune, Chikondi Kamanga, Lackson Mwale, Blessings Mpokera and Micheck Seleman and strikers Thoko Harrison and Gadik Chirwa.

The Flames are in Group B alongside defending champions Zambia, Madagascar, and Comoros.

The team will leave for South Africa on Monday, July and will start their campaign against Madagascar on July 7.

Defending champions Zambia will take their bow at the historic edition when they play Comoros Islands at the Isaac Wolfson Stadium.

Eswatini and Lesotho will kick-off the tournament at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 6, before hosts South Africa meet Botswana at the same venue later in the day.

Six-time winners Zimbabwe are in action on July 8 against Mozambique at the same venue, while West African guest nation Senegal will enter the fray as well when they debut against Namibia.

The group stages will be completed on July 14, with the semi-finals, for the three group winners and best-placed runner-up to be played two days later at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

The winner of Group A, which includes, South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana and Eswatini, will take on the best runners-up in the semis, with the victors in Groups B (Zambia, Malawi, Comoros, Madagascar) up against the winners of Group C (Senegal, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Mozambique).

Malawi squad: GOALKEEPERS

Brighton Munthali – Silver Strikers

Enerst Kakhobwe – Nyasa Big Bullets

William Thole - Wanderers

Christopher Mikuwa – Tigers

Richard Chimbamba – Nyasa Big Bullets

DEFENDERS

Stanley Sanudi – Wanderers

Nickson Nyasulu – Nyasa Big Bullets

Paul Ndhlovu – MAFCO

Peter Cholopi – Wanderers

Erick Kawonga – Nyasa Big Bullets

Gomezgani Chirwa – Nyasa Big Bullets

Nickson Mwale – Silver Strikers

Pilirani Thulu – Red Lions

Dennis Chembezi – Polokwane City

MIDFIELDERS

Article continues below

Chimwemwe Idana – Nyasa Big Bullets

Mike Mkwate – Nyasa Big Bullets

Rafick Namwera – Wanderers

Duncan Nyoni – Silver Strikers

Yamikani Chester – Wanderers

Chikoti Chirwa – Red Lions

Vitumbiko Kumwenda – Wanderers

Chikondi Kamanga – Silver Strikers

Micium Mhone – Blue Eagles

Patrick Banda – Ekwendeni Hammers

Lackson Mwale – CIVO

Anthony Mfune – Karonga United

Misheke Selemani – Nyasa Big Bullets

Blessings Mpokera – Nyasa Big Bullets

Taonga Chimodzi -Omon Aradippou

Ndaziona Chatsalira -Ferreviario de Nacala

STRIKERS & WINGERS

Hassan Kajoke – Nyasa Big Bullets

Maxwell Phodo – Silver Strikers

Stain Davie – Silver Strikers

Sulumba Muhamed – CIVO

Gadik Chirwa – Blue Eagles

Ziko Mkanda – Nyasa Big Bullets

Thoko Harrison – Karonga United

Khuda Muyaba – Polokwane City

Schumacker Kuwali – UD Songo