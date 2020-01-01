Coronavirus: Vipers SC win fourth league title as Fufa cancels UPL

The move by the federation has been necessitated by the impossibility to restart action as the country is still under lockdown

Vipers SC have been declared champions of the cancelled Ugandan Premier League (UPL).

The move has been announced by the Federation of Football Associations (Fufa) President Moses Magogo during his Wednesday press briefing.

Vipers, who were leading with 54 points, against the defending champions' tally of 50 points when the league was suspended due to the measures put in place to contain the spread of the coronavirus, win their fourth title.

More teams

The UPL title chase has been between the two giants as they have been the only victors since the 2012/13 season.

KCCA won it in the 2012/13 season, defended it in the following campaign before the Venoms captured it in the 2014/15 season. In the 2015/16 and the subsequent seasons, Kassasiro Boys won it again before Vipers wrestled it from them in the 2017/18 campaign.

Mike Mutebi's side earned their 13th league title after they were crowned champions for the 2018/19 season.

Maroons FC, Uganda Cup defending Champions Proline FC and Tooro United, who a few days ago reportedly got a new owner, have been relegated.

In the FUFA Big League promotion tussle, Myda FC and UPDF have earned slots in the top-tier while Kiboga, Kataka, Kitara and Ndejje will face off in the play-offs to produce the third team that will grace the top-tier in the 2020/21 season.

Fufa Women's Cup and Fufa Juniors League and the Fufa Women's have been subsequently annulled while Fufa will monitor whether it is plausible to restart the Uganda Cup which produces a team to represent the nation in the Caf Confederation Cup.

The move means Vipers have won themselves a ticket in the next Caf edition.

Article continues below

Uganda's move to end their league follows what Football Federation (FKF) has done with the Kenyan Premier League ( ).

Rwanda will make a decision in regard to their leagues at the end of May while there is the possibility of a return of soccer activities in in the first week of June.

Burundi is set to become the first country in Africa to resume post-Covid-19 action after their nation declared football could resume on May 21.