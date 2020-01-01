Coronavirus: Oparanozie calls the Nigerian government ‘incompetent’

As the pandemic continues to spread, the striker has urged her compatriots to stay at home

Desire Oparanozie has urged Nigerians to remain at home as she raises concerns about the country's readiness to combat the coronavirus.

The outbreak of the pandemic has caused major disturbances to the sporting calendar across the world, as the fight to contain the spread of the illness continues.



The Professional Football League has been suspended.

The ex-Super Falcons captain has criticised the Nigerian government on social media, whom she alleges will only cater for the ‘rich and influential’.

“I've been advising us to stay at home. Considering the kind of system we have (incompetent government). We can't fight this virus if it hits hard on us. Obviously the rich and influential will be attended to before anyone else. Save yourselves people,” she tweeted.





The ex-Delta Queens player had captained the Super Falcons at the 2019 Fifa Women’s World Cup in .



Thomas Dennerby’s side bowed out in the Round of 16 to .