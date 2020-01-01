Inter confirm all players and coaches returned negative coronavirus tests

As Serie A continues to work towards a resumption, the Milan club said their staff are all free of Covid-19

have confirmed all medical tests carried out on its playing, coaching and management staff returned negative results.

clubs are allowed to resume group training from Monday, having been permitted to return to team bases for individual sessions on May 4.

Every team in 's top flight is conducting testing as Serie A works towards a resumption of the 2019-20 season, which has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

An Inter statement read: "FC Internazionale Milano announces that all of the results from Friday's medical tests on the club's players, coaching staff, management staff and the remainder of the team group have returned as negative."

The league and the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) are yet to agree on medical protocols set by the government for the competition's return.

The health ministry wants entire teams to be quarantined for 14 days if a player tests positive, while clubs and the league believe such measures would make a restart impractical and favour a scenario where only the individual in question is isolated.

A June 13 resumption has been suggested, with inter-regional movement to remain limited until June 3.

On Saturday, confirmed two players had been placed in quarantine ahead of the return to group sessions.

"At the end of the exams, all the members of the team group tested negative for the two swabs for Covid-19 performed within 24 hours, except for two players who tested positive for the first swab and negative for the second," read a club statement.

"The athletes – both in excellent physical and asymptomatic conditions – were however placed in immediate isolation and the team will constantly monitor them."

Parma's announcement came on the same day that Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte cleared Serie A clubs to return to group training on Monday.

Teams have been working out at their training facilities on an individual basis but will now be able to step up training as they eye a return next month. Conte did say, however, that there were further safety guarantees that needed to be met before play would be able to resume.

“We must wait for conditions to be achieved to guarantee maximum safety for the resumption of the championship," Conte said. “We need some more guarantees which at the moment have not been met. We hope this will happen as soon as possible.”