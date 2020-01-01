Coronavirus: Inter Milan star Victor Moses 'working hard every day'

Despite the pandemic, the former Nigeria international is leaving no stone unturned in his quest to maintain his fitness

Milan wing-back Victor Moses has revealed he is 'working hard every day' to remain fit during the coronavirus outbreak.

The pandemic has claimed thousands of lives across the world and brought many businesses to a standstill.

, where the 29-year-old is based, is one of the most affected countries globally, having recorded more than 13,000 deaths with about 100,000 cases confirmed.

With the Series A suspended due to the outbreak of the virus, the former international has stated he is keeping himself fit at home.

"Working hard every day. Stay home and stay safe," Moses tweeted.

The former Athletic star joined Inter on loan from in January after cutting short his 18-month loan with Turkish Super Lig side .

Moses has made seven appearances across all competitions since moving to the Italian club amid other dazzling displays, helping Antonio Conte's men to third in the league table.

The versatile player will hope to continue from where he stopped when football activities resume in Italy.