Hellas Verona's Agyemang-Badu: Coronavirus doesn't know race or colour

The pandemic continues to take it's toll with cases increasing on a daily basis

Hellas Verona midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has asserted coronavirus needs to be taken seriously as the world braces for an increase in cases in the coming weeks.

The pandemic has affected more than 900,000 people worldwide, with in excess of 44,000 deaths recorded.

is the hardest-hit country in Europe with more than 100,000 cases and 13,000 deaths.

More teams

Agyemang-Badu has called on players to continue sheltering in their homes.

"Players must stay away from Sunday training games because the virus is mainly contracted through contact," the 29-year old Ghanaian told Accra FM.

"I'm afraid to turn on the television because of how the virus was reported.

"What I have seen is that coronavirus must be taken seriously. When it all started there were theories that it could not infect a black-skinned person.

"Now I'm sure everyone knows that he doesn't know race or colour. We have to stay at home.

Article continues below

"This is the only option. Just like the president said, if you have nothing to do in the city, stay home."

It was a dark day for football in Africa on Tuesday after former president Pape Diouf died with coronavirus in .