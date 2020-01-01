Coronavirus: Former Manchester City star Yaya Toure hails health workers

The Ivorian legend has applauded health professionals for their efforts to defeat the pandemic

Former midfielder Yaya Toure has praised health workers for helping in the fight against the coronavirus.

The pandemic has forced major activities around the world to a hiatus and has adversely affected the economy, with many businesses shutting down.

More than 152,000 lives have been lost to the virus while about two million cases have been confirmed across the globe.

More teams

Health professionals are working hard to help those affected by the pandemic to recover and Toure has taken to social media to hail their efforts.

"To all the health care workers and other professionals who keep working like true heroes, infinite applause," he tweeted.

Article continues below

"Humanity's hero taking the fight to Covid-19. We will win."

To all the health care workers and other professionals who keep working like true heroes, an infinite applause. #Humanity’sHeroes taking the fight to #COVID-19 #WeWillWin pic.twitter.com/qtMmhcyFEg — Yaya Touré (@YayaToure) April 18, 2020

Toure enjoyed success in and , playing for and Manchester City before returning to Olympiacos in Greece, where he previously starred between 2005-2006.

The 36-year-old former international is currently a free agent after leaving Chinese side Qingdao Huanghai.

