Coronavirus forces Chinese Super League to be postponed

Domestic football at all levels in China has been postponed in order to help control the spread of the virus - a SARS-like condition

The Chinese (CSL) has been postponed following the Chinese Football Association's (CFA) announcement amid the coronavirus outbreak .

Domestic football at all levels in has been postponed in order to help control the spread of the virus - a SARS-like condition - which has reportedly claimed more than 130 lives.

The CSL was scheduled to get underway on February 22, with Guangzhou Evergrande looking to defend their title.

"The Chinese Football Association will continue to maintain close communication with national authorities, determine the timing of each season's events in combination with the actual development of the epidemic situation and make reasonable adjustments to the system, schedule, and scale of some events when necessary," a statement read on Thursday.

"Relevant information will be released in time through the official channels of the CFA.

"On behalf of the majority of football workers across the country, the Chinese Football Association pays deep tribute to all medical workers and staff who are currently struggling in the frontline of epidemic prevention and control!"

It comes after the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Nanjing were also postponed until next year because of fears surrounding the spread of the coronavirus.

There have already been casualties in as the virus spreads across the globe, and the World Health Organisation called for global action to combat the deadly outbreak on Wednesday.

Other football matches have also been affected with the women's football qualifiers for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics involving , and Chinese Taipei, which are due to be played at the beginning of February, moved away from China completely to Sydney.

They had originally been moved from Wuhan to Nanjing, but safety concerns led to the change.

“The safety of all players, officials and fans is of paramount importance to Football Federation Australia and the Asian Football Confederation," FFA chairman Chris Nikou said.

"And we are confident we will host a successful tournament here in Sydney."

No players based in Wuhan were selected in the China women's squad, while those travelling were tested for the coronavirus and cleared with negative results.

Nevertheless, the China team have been quarantined in a Brisbane hotel until February 5, in line with the advice that those travelling from Wuhan should self-isolate.

Coronavirus is the name for a group of viruses which includes SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome), MERS (Middle East respiratory syndrome) and the common cold.

A new type of coronavirus was identified to be the cause of a number of cases of pneumonia in China on December 31, 2019. This novel coronavirus has been temporarily named '2019-nCoV'.

By January 28, reports revealed that there had been over 4,000 confirmed cases of the virus, nearly 7,000 suspected cases and over 130 deaths caused.