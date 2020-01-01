Coronavirus: Ferwafa to determine league fate by end of May

The federation find themselves in a tight position as there are no legal guidelines to end the competition should it fail to resume

The Rwanda Football Federation (Ferwafa) has continued with their consultations with key stakeholders as they try to find an amicable way fo ending the leagues in the country.

The federation hinted that a decision that will determine the fate of the league will be communicated in late May after deliberations on views presented to it by the stakeholders.

“Later this month, the Ferwafa Executive Committee will meet in its ordinary session to deliberate on the appropriate decision to be taken in regard to phasing out Ferwafa Competitions for 2019/2020 season while basing on the proposals laid out by different stakeholders,” Ferwafa said in a statement.

More teams

The Rwandan FA has no clear way of ending the competitions since there are no legal and binding guidelines to be applied should the season fail to resume at all.

On Friday, the federation held a meeting with the association of coaches (AEFR) and referees (ARAF) to get their views on how they would want to see the currently suspended season culminates.

“The consultative meeting which was chaired by Ferwafa vice-president Habyarimana Marcel attracted different committee members of the two respective associations,” the statement added.

“Following the halting of all Ferwafa Competitions due to Covid-19 pandemic in mid-March and given the fact that there are no legal provisions in place to handle competition issues related to such unprecedented crisis, Ferwafa has been holding various meetings with stakeholders aimed at finding a harmonized approach to successfully complete its competitions.

“During this meeting, the members of the two associations exchanged views basing on the competitions’ status report and proposals tabled by the Ferwafa Competitions Department to end all scheduled competitions during this crisis while putting into consideration priority on the health and safety of players, coaches, managers, club staff, supporters and the wider community.

“This meeting follows other similar consultative meetings held recently with members of Rwanda Premier League, Second Division Men’s Football League and Women’s First and Second Divisions Leagues respectively.

“The Rwanda Football Federation (Ferwafa) Management urges the football community to remain strong and committed to implementing the government’s guidelines on curbing the Covid-19 crisis.”

Article continues below

APR were on top of the league table with 57 points when the league was suspended and were enjoying a game in hand too. Rayon Sports, the defending champions were second with 51 points while Police FC were third with 43 points.