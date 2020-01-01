Coronavirus: Caf writes to FKF asking how KPL and domestic Cup will proceed

The top-tier is suspended owing to the Covid-19 virus and return date has not been set

Confederation of African Football (Caf) has given Football Federation (FKF) eight days to inform them of the fate of the 2019/20 season regarding the Kenyan Premier League ( ) and the FKF .

The season took an abrupt break on March 16 owing to the coronavirus outbreak and until now, there is no definite date of return. In a letter dated April 26, Caf has since written to the federation inquiring on the way forward.

"We would like to enquire about the current situation of your national league/National Cup (ranking, number of pending matches etc.) as well as the strategies you intend to apply to finalise those competitions be it through completion or annulment," read a letter to the federation signed by Caf General Secretary Abdelmounaim Bah and obtained by Goal.

"We would appreciate receiving a reply by the 5th of May 2020 in order to design a plan for the organisation of our inter-club competitions during next season."

Caf have further stated they will communicate regarding the inter-club competitions but will have to monitor the situation first.

"Caf is closely monitoring the situation with the stakeholders to know when our -club competition would resume which would help us determine to what extent we can be flexible with the teams' engagement for next season.

"Once we determine the date we are able to resume footballing activities, we would advise you when the leagues must be completed and concessions that would be made with regards to names submission, player registration and date next season will commence."

When reached for comment, FKF CEO Barry Otieno has said they will asses the situation first.

"We will have to analyse the situation before making a decision best for our teams," Otieno told Goal on Tuesday.

"We have to ensure the decision reached is fair to all the teams and a worthy side represents the nation in Caf assignments."

Earlier on, KPL CEO Jack Oguda had stated stakeholders will determine how to end the current campaign.