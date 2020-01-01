Coronavirus: 2020 African Nations Championship postponed

The biennial football competition will not be played in April following a request from the 2020 hosts in the wake of Covid-19

2020 African Nations Champions (Chan) billed to commence in April has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.



Tournament’s hosts had requested the rescheduling of the tournament following the widespread pandemic, which has brought footballing activities to a halt.

In a statement from the competition’s organising body as seen by Goal, Chan will no longer be held from April 4–25, 2020 as earlier planned.



