Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
Advertisement
Sao Paulo v Corinthians - Brasileirao 2026Getty Images
Adhe Makayasa

Corinthians boss Clarence Seedorf asks for patience with fellow Dutchman Memphis Depay after injury return in 0-0 draw against Sao Paulo

Follow GOAL on Google

Corinthians head coach Clarence Seedorf has urged supporters to remain patient with compatriot Memphis Depay after the striker returned from injury in Wednesday's 0-0 draw at Sao Paulo. Entering as a second-half substitute at Vila Belmiro, the Dutch forward made his first appearance since suffering a hamstring issue in October.

Advertisement

Dutch forward makes substitute cameo

Seedorf called on his fellow countryman in the 67th minute of his third match in charge, introducing Depay in place of Kaio Cesar during Round 34 of the Campeonato Brasileiro. Sidelined by a right hamstring injury sustained in training since a 4-1 defeat to Palmeiras on October 11, the forward helped his side battle for a point after playmaker Rodrigo Garro went off injured before half-time.

Despite Matheus Bidu seeing a 62nd-minute rebound disallowed for offside against Yuri Alberto and Angeli clearing Pedro Lima's effort off the line, 10-man Corinthians held on after referee Raphael Claus upgraded Alberto's 81st-minute booking for lunging at Ferreira to a straight red card via VAR.

Disrupted pre-season hampers physical sharpness

Explaining why he introduced the striker during his post-match press conference, Seedorf said: "Memphis needs time and we're going to do everything, quickly, to get him back to his best condition. It's normal, he didn't have a normal preseason, it was a tumultuous year for his physical preparation, but he's working well. The game called for a change, we wanted to try something up front in the second half. Of course, he needs rhythm and that intensity you mentioned, but he'll train every day now and will certainly improve."

Careful management required until December

While praising the attacker's work ethic on the training ground, the manager stressed the importance of avoiding any further physical setbacks before the domestic season concludes on December 2.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Addressing the striker's workload, Seedorf added: "He's not training at low intensity. A player with his characteristics, he's an explosive player, but he only returned a few days ago from a muscle injury. Now we're going to start working harder.

Related Topics

Next matches
COR

COR

Serie A

18 Nov 2026

BRJ

BRJ

SAP

SAP

Serie A

19 Nov 2026

FLU

FLU

"He's an important player for us, and we need to be patient so he doesn't suffer any more injuries. We're going to do with him what we're doing with everyone else: a daily schedule so he can get back to the condition he needs, but he needs a little time."

Relegation battle resumes after break

Wednesday's stalemate left Corinthians inside the relegation zone in 17th place on 37 points, trailing 16th-placed Internacional by a single point, while winless in three Sao Paulo sit 10th on 44 points.

Advertisement

Seedorf's side will now use the FIFA international break to build Depay's fitness before hosting Botafogo at the Neo Quimica Arena on November 18 ahead of facing Atletico Mineiro and Gremio. Meanwhile, Sao Paulo resume their campaign at home to Fluminense on November 19.

Written byAdhe Makayasa

News editor

Adhe has previously worked for ESPN Star Sports, Fox Sports, and FIFA.

Manchester United was Adhe's first love, and he has since been covering the Premier League and European football for GOAL.

Adhe's favorite football memory is covering the Indonesia vs. Netherlands match at GBK in 2013, and randomly meeting Radja Nainggolan in the stands of Sultan Agung Stadium, Bantul, when the former Inter player was playing for Bhayangkara FC.

Adhe's areas of expertise after over a decade and thousands of football matches:

  • Deep knowledge of both Indonesian and European football
  • Premier League analysis
  • Covering a wide range of editorial topics

Adhe's All-Time XI (4-1-2-3) Edwin van der Sar; Dani Alves, Paolo Maldini, Nemanja Vidic, Roberto Carlos; Roy Keane; Xavi, Paul Scholes; Lionel Messi, Ruud van Nistelrooy, Cristiano Ronaldo.

View Author Profile