Copa America 2019 on UK TV: How to watch & live stream all the games

The excitement is building as a glittering array of stars prepare to take to the field in Brazil and here is how you can watch all the action

Five years after the World Cup, is preparing to host another major international tournament with the Copa America returning to its shores for the first time in 30 years.

The action will take place across six venues in five host cities with the opening game in Sao Paulo on Friday when hosts Brazil take on , with the final taking place at the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro on July 7.

are the two-time defending champions having triumphed on home soil on 2015 and at the special centenary tournament in the US the following year.

Chile were originally scheduled to be the hosts of the 2019 tournament with Brazil the hosts in 2015 in line with CONMEBOL's rotation policy of tournaments being held in alphabetical order.

However, with Brazil also hosting the 2013 Confederations Cup, the 2014 World Cup and 2016 summer Olympics it was agreed that the two nations would switch.

It will be the last Copa America to be hosted in an odd-numbered year. The tournament will also take place in 2020 and then every four years going forward in order to synchronise with the European Championships. This is also the last tournament to feature 12 teams with 16 countries entering from 2020 onwards.

Like the majority of previous tournaments, all 10 CONMEBOL nations will take part plus two guest teams. This year sees , hosts of the 2022 World Cup, make their Copa America debut and in doing so become the first Arab nation to compete in the tournament.

will also feature for the second time and the first since 1999. Both sides reached the final of the earlier this year, with victorious on that occasion.

The presence of Qatar and Japan means miss out despite having been an invited team at every tournament since 1993. The USA – hosts in 2016 – are also absent. Indeed this will be the first Copa America where there have been no teams from CONCACAF competing.

With the excitement building ahead of the big kick-off, here is how you can watch the action in the UK:

The entire tournament will be broadcast live on Premier Sports 1 and 2 which can be added to existing Sky or Virgin Media subscriptions for a monthly fee.

An annual pass is also available for Sky subscribers including a discount on the 12-month deal.

In terms of streaming, matches can be followed on the Premier Player and can also be bought independently, meaning you can catch all the action regardless of your current TV subscription.