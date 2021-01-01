Conte apologises for giving Juventus president Agnelli the finger

The former Juventus coach exchanged insults and gestures with his old boss but has apologised for the way he reacted

Inter coach Antonio Conte has apologised for his part in the touchline quarrel with Juventus president Andrea Agnelli during the midweek Coppa Italia match.

The two sides drew 0-0 in the semi-final second leg in Turin on Tuesday, which sent Juve through to the final on aggregate.

Conte and Inter exchanged insults and gestures at half-time and the coach ended up raising his middle finger at his former boss.

What Conte said

The Italian football federation (FIGC) launched an investigation into the incident and Conte has admitted he was wrong to react the way he did.

He told reporters: "I think it is right to clarify the episode that happened in the Juventus stadium. Everyone has seen and heard the truth, this is important to me.

"We can be footballers, coaches or presidents, but we are educational role models and we need to remember that.

"I'm here to apologise, I reacted to insults in the wrong way. I could have done it in another way, perhaps by raising my thumb instead of my middle finger.

"Insults are not a mitigating factor. However, I should have behaved differently."

Conte spent three years coaching Juventus, guiding them to Serie A titles in each season.

His relationship with Agnelli reportedly broke down following his resignation in 2014.

Inter prepare for Lazio clash

Under Conte's leadership, Inter have become contenders for the Italian crown once again and sit two points behind leaders AC Milan, while Juve linger five behind their fierce rivals.

Inter are looking to keep the pressure on Milan on Sunday evening when they host Lazio, who are on a six-game winning run in the league.

"Lazio not only have quality but also physicality, an important match against a strong team awaits us," Conte said.

"It will be a good test for us, we must prepare ourselves because it will be difficult and stimulating at the same time."

