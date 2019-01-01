Comoros stun Guinea, Tunisia and Cameroon draw

Les Coelacantes stunned Didier Six’s troops in Versailles, while Toni Conceicao drew his first game in charge of the Indomitable Lions

El Fardou Ben Mohamed was the hero for Comoros as they defeated Guinea 1-0 at Stade Municipal Montbauron on Saturday afternoon.

Even though Didier Six was without talisman Naby Keita, the West Africans – captained by the returning Florentin Pogba – were still favourites heading into the encounter in Versailles, but the island country stunned their more reputable opponents.

Ben Mohamed scored in the 67th minute of the game, and the Syli Nationale, failed to muster a good enough response to peg back Abdou Amir’s troops, who held on for a memorable victory.

Elsewhere, and played out a 0-0 draw in Rades, as both sides cancelled each other out.

Taha Yassine Khenissi had an opportunity to open the scoring in the 57th minute, but the Esperance striker missed his penalty, and it stayed that way until the final whistle.

Article continues below

Having won his first game in charge of the Eagles of Carthage, a 1-0 success against Mauritania, Mondher Kebaier has now failed to pick up a win in successive games, with a 2-1 defeat at the hands of in September preceding Saturday’s stalemate.

For Toni Conceicao, the draw at Stade Olympique de Rades means he avoided defeat in his maiden game as Cameroon boss.

Both nations’ next games, which comes up in November, and will see them begin their qualifying campaign, with Tunisia facing Libya, while Cameroon play Cape Verde.