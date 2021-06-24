'Absolutely unfair' - Colombia defeated after controversial Copa America ending vs Brazil

Referee Nestor Pitana inadvertently interfered with play, and the Selecao scored when he let the action continue

Colombia have been left furious by the end of their 2-1 defeat to Brazil in the Copa America group stage on Wednesday, as Roberto Firmino's 78th-minute equaliser came following a build-up touch of the ball from referee Nestor Pitana and Casemiro's winner came deep into stoppage time.

Several defenders stopped when Pitana accidentally intervened in a Selecao move, but Tite's men kept going and Firmino benefited with an easy header. Despite fierce objections from Colombia, the goal was upheld.

Then, 10 minutes into stoppage time, Casemiro slammed a near-post corner kick from Neymar into the net to seal the dramatic result to send Colombia away empty handed.

What has been said?

"The two goals for Brazil are different situations," Reinaldo Rueda told reporters. "In the first, I think that the referee's situation caused distraction in the players.

Article continues below

"Brazil had to go out to find the game, they had a good circulation of the ball and the players who entered had an influence and that is why perhaps [the second half was different].

"But we were incisive and in the end it is a pity that the result could not be achieved."

Reactions to Brazil vs Colombia ending

Pitana was poorly positioned, was going to stop play.

Ospina was poor on the shot.

Colombian players had to play the whistle, but the ref's actions were pretty bad.

Lots to unpack. — Juan Arango (@JuanG_Arango) June 24, 2021

Today is the first time you can ever say a referee faked out more players than Neymar did. — Juan Arango (@JuanG_Arango) June 24, 2021

Wow…. So what’s the point of VAR again? 🤯🤯🤯 HOW IS THAT A GOAL?!? Absolutely unfair, Colombia has every right to be pissed at the referee for his error. #CopaAmerica — Melissa Ortiz (@MelissaMOrtiz) June 24, 2021

It always seems like South American officials are auditioning for a part in the latest telenovela. #CopaAmerica — Andrew Gaffney (@GaffneyVLC) June 24, 2021

A knowing smile from Casemiro as he goes up to shake Pitana's hand. — Daniel Edwards 💚 (@DanEdwardsGoal) June 24, 2021

More to come...