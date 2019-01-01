Coach Hassan Oktay questions officiating standards after Gor Mahia exit Super Cup

Gor Mahia head coach Hassan Oktay has questioned the officiating standards in the ongoing Super Cup tournament.

Oktay watched from the stands as K’Ogalo crashed out of the tournament after they fell 4-3 (1-1) to debutantes Mbao FC.

The Cypriot wondered why Erisa Ssekisambu’s goal was disallowed after the Ugandan was harshly judged to have been offside.

"We scored from the rebound; I asked the referee how is that an offside? He puts the flag up and the referee came and sent me off. What did I do wrong?

"Officiating was wanting; the same linesman denied us a goal on the other end. It is embarrassing. We are Gor Mahia and we want to win, but when decisions are against you it becomes difficult.

"I had to rest eight players because of the Caf Confederation Cup match we played (against New Star), but what we saw is not what was expected."

Mbao will face Kariobangi Sharks as Bandari take on Simba in the semi-final matches. Meanwhile, Gor Mahia will now turn their attention to the KPL match this Sunday against KCB.